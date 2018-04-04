Dragonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $174.28 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $174.28 million and $7.04 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00010623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Token Store and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Tidex, Kucoin, EtherDelta, Gate.io and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

