Drax Group Plc (DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 359.23 ($4.96).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.97) to GBX 290 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Drax Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.75) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.70 ($5.09). The company has a market cap of $1,130.00 and a PE ratio of -734.05.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). Drax Group had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of GBX 368.52 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company’s segments include Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States, and Retail, which is engaged in the supply of power to business customers and wood pellets to the domestic heat market.

