Dreamcoin Price Reaches $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $37,717.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002980 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00700640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184162 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035676 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,467,362 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

