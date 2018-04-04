Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DTE Energy (DTE) Share Price

Headlines about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5126563223974 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.89. 924,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,177. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company has a market cap of $18,596.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

In related news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $772,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

