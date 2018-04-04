DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News stories about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2062400854423 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo raised shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 923,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,596.84, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.15. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.15%.

In related news, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $772,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $135,400.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $270,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,521 shares of company stock worth $2,189,173. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/dte-energy-dte-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-20-updated-updated.html.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.