Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 95,353 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,353 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $130,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $9,453.08, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 197.59% and a return on equity of 6.28%. research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 95,353 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (DRE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/duke-realty-corp-dre-position-lessened-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-updated-updated.html.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.