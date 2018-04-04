Duluth (DLTH) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duluth earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8248606699006 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Duluth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 68,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,316. The stock has a market cap of $542.60, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Duluth has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $337,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,600 shares of company stock worth $1,250,136 in the last ninety days. 70.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

