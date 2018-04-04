Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

