Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Stake Boosted by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Dunkin’ Brands accounts for approximately 2.2% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned 0.22% of Dunkin’ Brands worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dunkin' Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Dunkin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,909.98, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands had a net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.44%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Dunkin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 57.20%.

In other Dunkin’ Brands news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 57,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $3,623,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,957 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Mitchell sold 46,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $2,830,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,320,199 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Stake Boosted by Halsey Associates Inc. CT” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/dunkin-brands-dnkn-shares-bought-by-halsey-associates-inc-ct-updated-updated.html.

Dunkin’ Brands Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.