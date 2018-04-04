Dutch Coin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (DUTCH)

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Dutch Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dutch Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00614468 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006345 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000594 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00096793 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Dutch Coin

DUTCH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin. Dutch Coin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0. The official website for Dutch Coin is www.dutchcoin.net.

Dutch Coin Coin Trading

Dutch Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dutch Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

