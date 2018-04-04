DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.73, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

In related news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,175 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $124,936.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock worth $2,546,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 96,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

