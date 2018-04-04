Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $284,044.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 3,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3,242.62, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.72 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

