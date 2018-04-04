Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.23. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet).

