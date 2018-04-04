Dynamic Trading Rights Price Tops $0.0554 on Major Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $65.85 million and approximately $38,679.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00689131 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00173383 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights launched on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,228,953 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens.net is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to exchange ERC20 tokens and other cryptocurrencies. Trading fees within the platform are paid in Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR), an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. DTR is charged as trading fees based on the market price of DTR at the moment of the trade. A transaction for a DTR holder will be charged at the best ask price, ignoring the market depth. Users that do not hold DTR will be charged a fee in the currency they are trading in. Conversion of the fee cost into DTR will be executed automatically and clients owning DTR will have their DTR subtracted from their balance, based on the DTR’s market value.”

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Trading Rights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.