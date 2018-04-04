Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total value of $325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $388.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.49.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $332.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37,086.19, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $313.53 and a 1 year high of $543.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

