3,490 Shares in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PRN) Acquired by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 26.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. GFS Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the third quarter valued at $2,125,000.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

