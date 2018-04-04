Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN in the third quarter worth $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 659,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 40,638 shares during the period. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 1.4% in the third quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 312,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,020,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,252,000 after purchasing an additional 356,725 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $32.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.4207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

