Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

DVAX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 29,099.08% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider David F. Novack sold 16,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $262,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $57,511.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,536 shares of company stock worth $923,418. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 474.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/dynavax-technologies-dvax-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.