Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 78,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $355.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 35.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/dynex-capital-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-dx-updated.html.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.