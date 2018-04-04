UBS Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective by stock analysts at UBS in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.30 ($15.19) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €11.00 ($13.58) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.60) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €10.90 ($13.46) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.82).

E.On stock opened at €9.02 ($11.14) on Monday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($13.33).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

