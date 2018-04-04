E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 173,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,106. The company has a market capitalization of $1,061.31, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.98. E. W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. E. W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the third quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 48.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 60.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

