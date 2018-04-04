Analyzing E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) & Its Rivals

E. W. Scripps (NYSE: SSP) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare E. W. Scripps to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for E. W. Scripps and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 2 2 0 2.50 E. W. Scripps Competitors 118 448 903 29 2.56

E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 66.53%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 37.39%. Given E. W. Scripps’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares E. W. Scripps and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps -1.44% 1.51% 0.79% E. W. Scripps Competitors 13.95% 16.42% 4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E. W. Scripps and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps $864.83 million -$13.10 million -30.28 E. W. Scripps Competitors $3.96 billion $355.86 million 17.89

E. W. Scripps’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps. E. W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. E. W. Scripps pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 33.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

E. W. Scripps has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E. W. Scripps’ rivals have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E. W. Scripps rivals beat E. W. Scripps on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations. As of December 31, 2016, the radio segment owned 34 radio stations in eight markets. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 28 frequency modulation (FM) stations and six Amplitude Modulation (AM) stations. The digital segment includes the digital operations of its local television and radio businesses. Its Syndication and other segment primarily includes the syndication of news features and comics and other features for the newspaper industry.

