E. W. Scripps (SSP) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $11.64

E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 237021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $977.35, a P/E ratio of -29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.00.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. E. W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that E. W. Scripps Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. E. W. Scripps’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 26.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

