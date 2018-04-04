Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Bank of America reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $154,391.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/eagle-asset-management-inc-has-6-01-million-stake-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm-updated-updated.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.