Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307,208.28, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/eagle-asset-management-inc-has-9-61-million-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.