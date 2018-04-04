Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a $72.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,989.80, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.49%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 331,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

