Eagle Financial Services Inc (EFSI) Director Thomas T. Byrd Acquires 400 Shares

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director Thomas T. Byrd purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EFSI opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $113.69, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.09.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

