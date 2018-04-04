EagleCoin (EAGLE) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

EagleCoin (CURRENCY:EAGLE) traded up 81.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, EagleCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One EagleCoin token can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. EagleCoin has a market cap of $98,616.00 and approximately $2,383.00 worth of EagleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00696587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00181799 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033309 BTC.

About EagleCoin

EagleCoin launched on October 18th, 2017. EagleCoin’s total supply is 3,633,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,421 tokens. EagleCoin’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleCoin’s official Twitter account is @EagleCoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EagleCoin Token Trading

EagleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy EagleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

