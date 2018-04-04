Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th.

DEA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,936. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.66, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.83 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 874,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 324,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 281,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,125,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 261,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

