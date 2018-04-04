Contrasting United Continental (UAL) & Easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

United Continental (NYSE: UAL) and Easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Continental and Easyjet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Continental $37.74 billion 0.52 $2.13 billion $6.76 10.24 Easyjet $6.40 billion 1.41 $386.55 million N/A N/A

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Easyjet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of United Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Continental and Easyjet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Continental 5.65% 23.40% 4.87% Easyjet N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

United Continental has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easyjet has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Continental and Easyjet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Continental 0 8 8 0 2.50 Easyjet 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Continental presently has a consensus price target of $84.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.59%. Given United Continental’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Continental is more favorable than Easyjet.

Summary

United Continental beats Easyjet on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Easyjet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 803 routes and a fleet of 257 aircraft. The company also engages in trading and leasing aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

