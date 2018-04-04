Eaton (ETN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Eaton (NYSE:ETN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0769147258978 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. 3,064,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,372. Eaton has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,199.14, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $465,663.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

