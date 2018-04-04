Eaton (ETN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton have broke-even in last six months compared with decline in the industry.. Eaton’s strong organic sales and positive currency translation are acting as tailwind. Improvement in end-market conditions is boosting the order book of the company. The free cash flow generation capability is also helping Eaton to move ahead with its shareholder-friendly initiatives. Ongoing R&D investments will help it to upgrade products and provide better electrical solutions to its customers. The company will gain from its multiyear restructuring program, which is expected to boost margins. However,. Eaton’s wide operation exposes it to weather calamities, natural disaster, cyber-attacks and security breaches, which could adversely impact operation and earnings.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Argus raised Eaton to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 1,137,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34,199.14, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Eaton has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,648,356.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,823. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 86,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 257,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 590,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 485,551 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

