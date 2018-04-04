Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (EVM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax (AMT) and California personal income tax. The Funds may invest in residual interest bonds, also referred to as inverse floating rate securities, whereby it may sell a variable or fixed rate bond for cash to a Special-Purpose Vehicle (the SPV), while at the same time, buying a residual interest in the assets and cash flows of the SPV.

