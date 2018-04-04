Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/eaton-vance-floating-rate-income-trust-eft-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-21st-updated-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.