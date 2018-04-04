Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (EFF)

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th.

Shares of EFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,948. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

In related news, President Scott H. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return, with an emphasis on income. Its secondary objective is preservation of capital. The Fund invests primarily in below investment grade floating-rate loans.

