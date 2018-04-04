Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (EVV)

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,098. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

In other Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott H. Page bought 20,000 shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its primary objective.

