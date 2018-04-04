Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/eaton-vance-tax-advantaged-global-divide-eto-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-21st-updated-updated.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.