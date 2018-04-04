Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

ETY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 52,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,012. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

