Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Ebix worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ebix by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ebix by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ebix by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EBIX. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,345.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $104.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ebix-inc-ebix-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-updated-updated.html.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.