eBoost Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million (CRYPTO:EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $40,861.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.01719390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007421 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015685 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023618 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001054 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBoost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.