Ecobit (CRYPTO:ECOB) Price Hits $0.0160 on Exchanges

Ecobit (CURRENCY:ECOB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Ecobit has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Ecobit has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Ecobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ecobit token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00692840 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00179442 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Ecobit Token Profile

Ecobit’s genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ecobit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,444,444 tokens. The official website for Ecobit is www.ecobit.io. Ecobit’s official Twitter account is @ecobit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EcoBit is a NEM-based token. The fund gathered during the ICO are to be used to participate in green-related projects. The returns from the projects are reinvested in developing more green projects, which benefit the communities and token holders, plus provides an income stream to token holders. “

Buying and Selling Ecobit

Ecobit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Ecobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ecobit must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ecobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

