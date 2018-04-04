Analyzing Tidewater (TDW) & Ecopetrol (EC)

Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol 11.64% 15.24% 6.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tidewater and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol $16.56 billion 2.44 $1.99 billion $0.25 78.76

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Tidewater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tidewater and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ecopetrol 5 2 0 0 1.29

Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 45.83%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Tidewater.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Tidewater on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

