Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Insider Katrine Bosley Sells 8,333 Shares

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $267,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrine Bosley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Katrine Bosley sold 9,134 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $411,030.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $297,654.76.

On Thursday, February 1st, Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $301,487.94.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Katrine Bosley sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $775,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Katrine Bosley sold 3,338 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $117,764.64.

EDIT traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 1,063,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $1,489.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.59. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 876.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDIT. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 519.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

