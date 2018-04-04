iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value Index comprises about 4.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value Index worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,761,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 648.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 988,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,975,000 after purchasing an additional 856,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,603,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index in the 4th quarter worth $24,214,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value Index has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value Index

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

