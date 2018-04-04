Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price

Headlines about Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.966093302891 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.16.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,190. The stock has a market cap of $28,447.71, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.11%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $3,771,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $762,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,403 shares of company stock valued at $25,392,363. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

