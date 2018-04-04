Eii Capital Management Inc. Invests $361,000 in Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tidewater as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8,778.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,519,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,309,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth $3,847,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th.

Shares of TDW opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. research analysts expect that Tidewater will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

