Eii Capital Management Inc. Takes $687,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,119 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 576,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase raised Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

In other news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,459,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,100,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 489,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $6,070,740.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,192,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,166,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,741.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.52 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/eii-capital-management-inc-takes-687000-position-in-medical-properties-trust-inc-mpw-updated-updated.html.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.