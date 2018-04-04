El Paso Electric (EE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EE remained flat at $$50.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 202,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2,033.05, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.39. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

