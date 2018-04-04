Elastos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.47 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Elastos has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10.47 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $24.94 or 0.00365602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00689167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00178330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ total supply is 33,000,000 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.