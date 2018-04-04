Elbit Systems (ESLT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.19

News coverage about Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.227865708359 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $118.94. 100,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $112.93 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,148.34, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

